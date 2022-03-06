Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,100 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 1,893,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,849,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.55. 451,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($101.97) to GBX 7,800 ($104.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,580.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

