Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 150,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.55.

NYSE RGA opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.