Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 87,200 ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IS. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of IS opened at $5.00 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

