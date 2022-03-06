Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $833,000 Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Atreca worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Atreca by 730.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Atreca by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Atreca by 47.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. Atreca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.