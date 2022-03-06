Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $967,000 Stock Holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.67% of Twin Disc worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

TWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.42. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.