Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Earthstone Energy worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 228.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

