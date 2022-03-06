Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Renalytix AI reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Renalytix AI had a negative net margin of 1,717.89% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Renalytix AI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Renalytix AI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 165,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 108,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $285.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.48. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.