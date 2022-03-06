Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.10% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCII stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 50.75% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

