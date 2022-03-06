Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 43,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.