Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Short Interest Down 38.4% in February

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Rentokil Initial stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 43,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

