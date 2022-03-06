Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RPTX. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

