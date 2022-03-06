Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.16

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 215412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $725.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $4,487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Replimune Group (REPL)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.