Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.16

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 215412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.61.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $725.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 380,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $4,487,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Replimune Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,016,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.