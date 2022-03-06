Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $168.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

