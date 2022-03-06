Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $3.11 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $654.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

