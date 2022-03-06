Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

