Research Analysts Set Expectations for Novavax, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.86.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $71.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. Novavax has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($9.38). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total value of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $3,551,788 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.