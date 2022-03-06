Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

