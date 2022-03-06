Reviewing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Blockchain and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00 Globant 0 0 9 0 3.00

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 212.11%. Globant has a consensus target price of $335.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Globant 7.41% 10.79% 7.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Globant’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 15.40 $1.85 million N/A N/A Globant $1.30 billion 7.21 $96.07 million $2.29 101.97

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

Globant beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

