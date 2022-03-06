Reviewing Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) & Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -134.60% Ceapro 9.55% 6.23% 5.25%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dermata Therapeutics and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermata Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dermata Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,031.50%. Given Dermata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dermata Therapeutics is more favorable than Ceapro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Dermata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dermata Therapeutics and Ceapro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.24 million N/A N/A Ceapro $11.29 million 2.53 $1.39 million $0.02 18.38

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Dermata Therapeutics.

Summary

Ceapro beats Dermata Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO.

Ceapro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.