Reviewing IDEX (NYSE:IEX) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX)

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Colfax and IDEX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX 0 4 6 0 2.60

IDEX has a consensus target price of $241.70, indicating a potential upside of 25.78%. Given IDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEX is more favorable than Colfax.

Volatility and Risk

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and IDEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% IDEX 16.26% 17.82% 10.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colfax and IDEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.63 $71.66 million $0.46 84.57 IDEX $2.76 billion 5.29 $449.40 million $5.88 32.68

IDEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax. IDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEX beats Colfax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. The Health and Science Technologies segment includes design, production, and distribution of precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems used in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, pneumatic components, and sealing solutions. The Fire and Safety or Diversified Products segment consists of the production of firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, and lifting bags for the fire and rescue industry. The company was founded on September 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, IL.

