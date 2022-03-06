Reviewing Lion Electric (LEV) and Its Peers

Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV – Get Rating) is one of 684 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 6 0 2.50 Lion Electric Competitors 182 706 1004 20 2.45

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $15.94, indicating a potential upside of 113.45%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.77%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -13.83 Lion Electric Competitors $1.19 billion $53.95 million 9.36

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 32.63% -22.24% 2.46%

Volatility and Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.11, meaning that their average stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

