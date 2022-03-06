Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Short Interest Up 57.7% in February

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on REYN. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 205,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.