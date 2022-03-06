Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 806 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,371,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,581,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

