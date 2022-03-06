Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.13 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,932 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.