Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt makes up approximately 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,255,000 after purchasing an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,186,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,220,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,750. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

