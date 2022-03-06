Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 680,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,402. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.66.

