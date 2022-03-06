Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 119.73.

Shares of RIVN opened at 47.39 on Wednesday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 46.66 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 71.84.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

