Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

ISEE stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

