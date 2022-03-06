Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Roche were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Roche by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

RHHBY opened at $46.04 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Roche Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.