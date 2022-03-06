Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $527,156.10 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.82. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

