Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROST. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.69.

ROST opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.48. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after purchasing an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

