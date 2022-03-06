Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PBA opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -824.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after acquiring an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.