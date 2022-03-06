Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target to $5.00

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. State Street Corp raised its position in Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,350,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Paysafe by 3,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,950,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 1,895,583 shares during the period. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

