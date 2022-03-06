Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 27,399 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Buckle worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Buckle during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKE. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $35.78 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

