Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 6,914 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 323,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 111,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 84,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period.

IYZ stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

