Royal Bank of Canada Raises Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.82 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.78 and a twelve month high of C$4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.