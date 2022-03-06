Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 355 ($4.76) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 470 ($6.31).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.42) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 685.45 ($9.20).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 353 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 466.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 348.80 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.24).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

