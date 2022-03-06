RxSight (RXST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.
RXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)
RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.
