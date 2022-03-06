RxSight (RXST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect RxSight to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Get RxSight alerts:

RXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.