Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 300,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE RYI opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.