SafeBlast Tops One Day Trading Volume of $258,694.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $258,694.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,332.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.68 or 0.00732240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00202424 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00030719 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

