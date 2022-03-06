SafeCapital (SCAP) Hits Market Cap of $6,020.85

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $6,020.85 and $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

