Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.10

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.55), with a volume of 20805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.14.

About Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestyle UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestyle UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.