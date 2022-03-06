Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.10

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.55), with a volume of 20805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 52.14.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

