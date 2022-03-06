Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.32

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 426428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

