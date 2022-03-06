Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55, Fidelity Earnings reports. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Salem Media Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

