salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $260.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

