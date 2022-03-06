Sally Bridgeland Buys 6,000 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Sally Bridgeland purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 848 ($11.38) per share, for a total transaction of £50,880 ($68,267.81).

IPX opened at GBX 855 ($11.47) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,212.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 660 ($8.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,550 ($20.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

