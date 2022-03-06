SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $27,241.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00103862 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

