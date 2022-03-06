Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Samsara stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Samsara has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

