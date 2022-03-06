Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 77.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 127,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.