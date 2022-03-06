SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of SNWV remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22.
SANUWAVE Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
