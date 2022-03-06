SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SNWV remained flat at $$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

