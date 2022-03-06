SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $106.49

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.49 and last traded at $106.49, with a volume of 10011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.01.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $378,000.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

