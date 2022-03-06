SAP (NYSE:SAP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $106.49

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.49 and last traded at $106.49, with a volume of 10011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.01.
SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About SAP (NYSE:SAP)
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
